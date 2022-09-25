Polygon to help ‘save the ocean’ group bring its state-of-the-art vessel RV Odyssey to the metaverse, democratising access and governance.

Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution helping to bring millions of everyday users to Web3, has teamed up with conservation platform Ocean Conservation Exploration and Education Foundation to help promote deep-sea research and education.

The collaboration will see OCEEF leverage Polygon’s technology to deliver to the masses a Web3 experience of deep-sea missions in the metaverse.

Web3 experience and democratised access

Access to decentralised governance via blockchain platforms is a trend that’s quickly picking up across the globe, with benefits of transparency and accountability adding to the growth. Polygon and OCEEF’s collaboration will explore these benefits.

Using Polygon’s technology, OCEEF will open up access to RV Odyssey, a state-of-the-art research vessel that was notably featured in BBC’s Blue Planet II.

As noted, Polygon will help democratise access and project missions via a distributed governance system, while users will help fund Odyssey through unique NFTs, the team noted in the announcement.

“We see web3 as a critical accelerator in engaging and educating people about the importance of the Ocean. Using our Polygon partnership and its carbon-neutral tech as a launchpad, we will be using technology to democratise access to the vessel through multiple web3 platforms as well as provide participants with the ability to help decide the vessel’s future itinerary and research,” Alex Moukas, founder of OCEEF said.

OCEEF will also work with web3 SaaS platform dSphere – which offers a multi-chain ecosystem integration including wallet support, NFT marketplace, smart contracts and oracles.