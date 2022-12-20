OnePlanet will help MTDZ expand to Polygon as the P2E game looks to reach more users globally.

Sandbox Network is a prominent YouTube Multi-Channel platform in South Korea with 3 billion monthly views.

MTDZ 2.0 will launch in early 2023, while a P2E game dubbed Meta Toy City is in closed beta test.

OnePlanet, an NFT Marketplace powered by Polygon, has teamed up with Sandbox Network to help with the worldwide expansion of the P2E NFT game Meta Toy Dragonz (MTDZ).

Sandbox Network is a popular YouTube Multi-Channel Network in South Korea that has over 3 billion monthly views across gaming, sports and entertainment. The platform’s partnership with Polygon-powered OnePlanet is targeted at offering the technical and ecosystem support necessary to grow MTDZ around the world.

MTDZ expansion on Polygon

As noted in a press release shared with CoinJournal on Tuesday, Sandbox Network already has a Web3 presence via its own NFT Meta Toy DragonZ on the Klaytn blockchain.

The new collaboration will thus help MTDZ create and expand via Meta Toy World (MTW), multi-chain games and metaverse. It’s also set to see the MTDZ ecosystem expand through integration on the Polygon network.

OnePlanet CEO Pryce Cho commented that its partnership with Sandbox Network brings MTDZ to the most suitable ecosystem for any project looking for global expansion. OnePlanet will continue to support projects on Polygon, he added.

The expansion of MTDZ from Klaytn to Polygon will see a re-branded MTDZ 2.0 go live early next year.

The project will also officially release its P2E game dubbed Meta Toy City, which is based on MTDZ’s IP in 2023. Currently, MTC is in a Closed-Beta Test that launched this month and will benefit from marketing support from OnePlanet, including through minting and marketplace services.