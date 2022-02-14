Ontology Gas is surging, up 30% today: here’s where to buy ONG

The live Ontology Gas price today is $0.86 with a 24-hour trading volume of $632.7 million. Ontology Gas is up 30.47% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy ONG, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy ONG now

As ONG is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase ONG using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy ONG right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for ONG

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including ONG.

What is ONG?

Ontology is a high performance, open source blockchain specializing in digital identity and data. Ontology's infrastructure supports robust cross-chain collaboration and Layer 2 scalability, offering businesses the flexibility to design a blockchain that suits their needs.

With a suite of decentralized identity and data sharing protocols to enhance speed, security, and trust, Ontology’s features include ONT ID, a mobile digital ID application and DID used throughout the ecosystem, and DDXF, a decentralized data exchange, and collaboration framework.

Ontology adopts a dual-token model, with both ONT and ONG as utility tokens. Ontology decouples ONT and ONG to alleviate the risk of turbulent fluctuations of the native “asset” value on the gas fee.

Should I buy ONG today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

ONG price prediction

Price Prediction is bullish on ONG. By the end of the year, they predict it will break $1, going up to $1.05. In 2023, 1 ONG will trade for at least $1.29 and for at least $1.93 the following year.

In 2025, the price of 1 ONG will be at least $2.87.

ONG on social media