The Ethereum Mainnet, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Fantom, and Avalanche have welcomed Parabolic and its new game, effectively rendering it a multichain platform, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

The launch of its one-of-a-kind simulation crash game with mid-game cashouts is planned for April 21.

Fun new casino game resembling a trading chart

The gameplay resembles a crypto trading chart. The game maintains 50% liquidity, which ensures timely payouts to gamers.

What makes it unique?

The game is thrilling and engaging on a whole new level. It starts with each player depositing a certain number of Parabolic tokens they wish to play with.

As the game progresses, the bet multiplier rises and the chart becomes more and more parabolic in nature. Your goal is to cash out before the chart crashes. To place a bet, you must buy tokens. You sell them to cash out.

Best features

Parabolic’s game contains the following crucial elements that make it stand out:

Cash out a percentage of the total gambled value while playing live

50% of game profit is burned, which will increase the coin’s value

Maintaining the required game liquidity to prioritize timely payouts

Transaction taxes of the token:

Deflationary Burn – 3%

Auto-Liquidity – 3%

Unique Buy Back – 3%

Game Development – 3%

An efficient moneymaking system

The Parabolic token is an efficient moneymaking system because burned tokens are completely taken out of circulation. They are not transferred to a dead address like in many other ecosystems.

Parabolic is committed to boosting the token value, which is why players’ tokens’ value perpetually rises while the liquidity to market cap ratio consistently falls.

No exorbitant taxes to reckon with

A very high percentage of the token’s supply is expected to be wiped out within 24 hours of the game’s launch. Parabolic does not levy exorbitant and unrealistic taxes on the holders.

To create a long-term sustainable project, a large portion of the transaction fee flows back into the ecosystem.