PODCAST: Crypto entrepreneur and Mirai Labs founder Corey Wilton tells his story

I had a pretty interesting guest on the CoinJournal podcast this week.

A serial entrepreneur, Corey Wilton tells me his story. A kid from the Gold Coast in Australia, he failed to get into University. Today, he runs a metaverse company, Mirai Labs, out of Vietnam with 75 employees, and has some great tales from the hysteria of the last few years.

Honesty can be difficult to find in crypto, but Corey has it. Adept at discussing the dark side of crypto – the pump and dumps, the scams, and countless other issues – he also delved into his mistakes and the hurdles he faced, including a failed company inspired by Dollar Shave Club.

For entrepreneurs in the space – or indeed, for entrepreneurs outside the space, too – this is worth a listen (if you excuse my bias). There are many lessons Corey has picked up despite his young age, and they are interesting to hear him talk through.

Of course we also chat about blockchain gaming and crypto in general. The sector has obviously pulled back massively, and we discuss this new climate and how the easy gains of the bull market are long gone.

I particularly enjoyed the blunt assessment of a lot of projects that simply try tokenise anything, regardless of use cases. The bull market is insane to look back on now, but Corey was right in the thick of it and has some riveting tales to tell.

Despite launching Pegaxy, the metaverse racing game, only a year ago, it quickly shot up to 500,000 users before the bear market hit.

Corey is now intent on building, improving their still-developing game and drawing on everything he has learned thus far. This was a fun one.

Watch on YouTube here



Reach out to Dan on Twitter: @DanniiAshmore

Follow Corey’s Twitter: @RealCoreyWilton

Get the latest on Mirai Labs: @TheMiraiLabs

Get the latest on Pegaxy:@PegaxyOfficial