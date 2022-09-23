Prosper has updated its coin circulating supply: you can buy the Prosper token here

The price of Prosper cryptocurrency has dipped by more than 14% today after Prosper announced that it had updated its coin supply on Coin Market Cap and CoinGecko. At press time, PROS was trading at $0.9305 down from a daily high of $1.14.

In a tweet, Prosper, however, clarified that the update did not result in an increase in token supply but only updated the displayed number of the circulating PROS tokens to include all the DEXs LP liquidities.

To help traders seeking to take invest in Prosper (PROS) cryptocurrency, Coinjournal has prepared this brief guide on where to buy the PROS token.

Where to buy Prosper token

Binance

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It is better suited to more experienced investors and it offers a large number of cryptocurrencies to choose from, at over 600. Binance is also known for having low trading fees and a multiple of trading options that its users can benefit from, such as; peer-to-peer trading, margin trading and spot trading.

What is Prosper?

Prosper is a non-custodial cross-chain hedging and prediction market platform that uses on-chain liquidity aggregation technology.

In addition to the on-chain liquidity aggregation technology, Prosper also borrows from Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche and also uses Chainlink oracle to provide accurate price feeds to its users.

The Prosper platform features prediction insurance, a binary liquidity model, on-chain liquidity aggregation and cross-chain support, fiat support, custom pools, DAO governance, and prediction mining.

The native token of the Prosper platform is denoted as PROS and it is used as a prediction insurance token, a DAO governance token, a commission token, and a premium/subscription token.

Should I buy PROS today?

PROS could be a good buy now that it has updated its coin supply. However, contrary to the expectation of many, the token price has dropped considerably instead of rising after the update.

In addition, the crypto market is extremely volatile and you should proceed with caution.

Prosper price prediction

Analysts are optimistic that PROS will soon go above the resistance level at $1.60, despite today’s drop.

However, it will have to first break through the resistance level at $1.49 before making a dash for the $1.60 level.

