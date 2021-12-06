The live Rubic price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of just over $1 million. The coin has been gaining steadily. Today, it gained almost 5%. If you want to know where to buy Rubic, look no farther than this guide.

Top places to buy Rubic now

As RBC is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase RBC using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy RBC right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for RBC

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including RBC.

What is Rubic?

Rubic is a multichain protocol that allows to complete swaps between 10.000 tokens on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, MoonRiver and Fantom in 1 click; featuring 60 DEXs, fiat on-ramps, and bridges. It is connected to 60 DEXs, offering good rates for multichain and on-chain swaps. Rubic's team has been present in the crypto sphere since 2017.

Should I buy Rubic today?

Rubic’s team is very active in the space, always creating new and lucrative partnerships. This has had a beneficial effect on its token. To make an informed decision, have a look at Rubic price predictions, including the one in the next section.

Rubic price prediction

Gov Capital predicts an average price of $0.27 per 1 RBC and a maximum price of $0.31 at the beginning of next year. Early 2023 will bring Rubic an average value of $1.2 and a maximum one of $1.4. The forecast in 5 years is for an impressive $10 per token.

Rubic on social media