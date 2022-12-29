Sandbox, Metacade and Decentraland Price Forecast 2025: Main Players in the Metaverse

Curious about the future of the metaverse and which projects will dominate? This article will discuss through The Sandbox, Metacade, and Decentraland price forecasts for 2025 and give you an idea of what you might expect in the long-term.

What is The Sandbox (SAND)?

The Sandbox is a decentralized 3D world that allows users to create, share, and monetize in-game experiences. The Sandbox lets players build whatever they like using voxels, the blocks that are characteristic of the game’s design. This isn’t just an aesthetic choice, however; they’re designed to be easy to manipulate and allow players to create intricate and detailed objects, like cars, buildings, sculptures, and more.

To build in The Sandbox, players first need to own LAND. LAND tokens are non-fungible, allowing them to be bought and sold with SAND tokens. Once they own LAND, players can choose to buy ASSETs (objects designed by other players) or build items in VoxEdit and use them in the Game Maker to create immersive games and experiences. Companies like Forbes, Gucci, and Warner Music Group have all used these tools to take their first steps in the metaverse, and many more are likely to come.

The Sandbox (SAND) Price Forecast 2025

With metaverse adoption growing, it’s likely that The Sandbox will live up to its namesake and act as a testing ground for brands looking to join this new digital frontier. Adding more names to its already-growing list of high-profile companies using The Sandbox will likely spur a flood of investment and could push SAND much higher than its current price of $0.42. At the least, $2.50 is definitely achievable, while somewhere between $4.50 and $5 is more likely.

What is Metacade (MCADE)?

Metacade is a community-based platform built for metaverse and play-to-earn (P2E) gaming. It’s a hub where gamers go to discover the latest P2E games, explore the rapidly-expanding metaverse space alongside like-minded peers, and make a direct impact on the future of GameFi . At its core, Metacade has everything you’ll need to make the most out of metaverse and P2E gaming, like reviews, leaderboards, alpha, forums, and chat rooms, where you can make friends and earn for your contributions to the community.

That’s right: every time you post a review, some game-winning tips, or other useful content, you’re rewarded with MCADE tokens for your part in growing the platform. You’ll also discover regular prize draws and tournaments where you’ll go head-to-head against other Metacade users for a chance to win big. There are even plans for a job board in 2024, where you’ll find gigs, part-time roles, and salaried positions working with some of the biggest names in Web3.

By 2025, two of Metacade’s most attractive features will be live. The first is its decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) , where users will be able to participate in shaping the world’s first player-owned virtual arcade. The second is the Metagrant. Metagrants are a funding tool that lets Metacade users vote on the development of P2E games. Developers present their ideas to the community, and the one that receives the most votes is awarded funding from the Metacade treasury to help bring their game to life.

Metacade (MCADE) Price Forecast 2025

With a host of innovative features, a focus on community ownership, and the potential to rapidly attract thousands of players, Metacade is likely to be ahead of the curve by 2025. The MCADE token is currently in presale and is expected to launch to the public at $0.02 per token.

Given that metaverse and GameFi adoption is expected to accelerate by 2025, achieving $0.20 – a 10x increase – is a reasonable forecast. If things work out as planned for Metacade, reaching anywhere from $0.50 to $1 is a strong possibility. In other words, a $1,000 investment made at the end of presale could be worth as much as $25,000 to $50,000 by 2025!

What is Decentraland (MANA)?

Decentraland , like The Sandbox, is a 3D world where players can own in-game property (also known as LAND), create experiences, and explore others’ creations. Whereas The Sandbox places a greater emphasis on games, however, Decentraland’s purpose is more general, focusing on user-generated content and art. Decentraland also allows users to discover the world around them in VR – something The Sandbox is yet to offer.

Since its inception in 2017, Decentraland has grown to host art galleries, museums, casinos, nightclubs, hotels, and more. It also regularly hosts events, like concerts, conferences, and social meetups for the community to enjoy. As part of its DAO structure, Decentraland allows users to attend a virtual town hall meeting and vote to determine the future of the platform.

Decentraland (MANA) Price Forecast 2025

While Decentraland doesn’t have partnerships with as many brands as The Sandbox, its status as one of the oldest metaverse projects is likely to give it an edge. As more players join the metaverse revolution, MANA could see a new wave of investment and pick-up traction, sending it much higher than today’s price of $0.32.

The most optimistic Decentraland price prediction for 2025 would be for MANA to return back to its November 2021 highs, or somewhere between $5 and $6. The more realistic Decentraland price prediction for 2025 would be around $3.50 to $4.

Metacade (MCADE) is an Immensely Undervalued Metaverse Project

