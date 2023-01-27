Several upgrades coming to Fantom: FTM price up 52% in 7 days

The price of the Fantom token, FTM, has risen by 5.9% today.

Its price has risen by more than 52% in the last week.

The Fantom ecosystem is preparing for a number of upgrades in the coming days.

Fantom (FTM) price is leading the current crypto market recovery after registering a 128.8% price surge over the past 30 days. The bullish trend has gained momentum over the past week after Fantom announced the launch of an on-chain funding system Ecosystem Vault.

FTM has surged by more than 52% since the Ecosystem vault was launched and investors are expecting further price movement ahead of a number of upcoming upgrades.

Expected Fantom upgrades

Fantom is designed as a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) smart contract blockchain providing decentralized finance (DeFi) services to Decentralized Applications (DApps) developers. The blockchain has seen tremendous growth due to its unique design and capabilities.

Fantom’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Simone Pomposi, recently announced that the Fantom community should be ready for a number of upgrades according to the blockchain’s revised roadmap.

One of the highly anticipated upgrades is the new “Go-Opera’s profiling and bottleneck identification” database dubbed Carmen.

Carmen will allow faster cryptographic hashes and customization of Fantom.

Besides the new database, Fantom is also gearing up for a new virtual machine dubbed Toscha, increased mainnet performance so that it can be eight times faster, and reduced storage requirement by 98%.