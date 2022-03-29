SHIB v ApeCoin: Which is a better buy today?

With hype a key price driver during alt-season, ApeCoin could be better.

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is a meme coin that came to prominence in 2021. It went on to record gains of over 48,000,000%. Shiba Inu was largely driven by the hype around meme coins that Elon Musk triggered in 2020. Shiba Inu continues to be one of the meme coins that hold a lot of potential going into the future.

That’s because there are lots of investors who are still betting heavily on meme coins. This is driven by expectations of a repeat of the gains of 2021 at some point in the future. Besides, the Shiba Inu team is working hard to improve SHIB’s core metrics. For instance, the team is in the process of building a Metaverse platform. With the massive potential that the Metaverse holds, this is a factor that could see SHIB perform well in the future.

On its part, ApeCoin APE/USD is the new kid on the block and is attracting all the hype. ApeCoin rallied by over 2000% since launch and continues to draw high volumes relative to most cryptocurrencies in the market. This has a lot to do with its connection to the Bored Ape community, which at the moment, is the most popular NFT community in the market.

So, which one is a better buy?

Both Shiba Inu and ApeCoin are good investments. However, now that alt-season seems to be kicking off, it is best to move with the flow to maximize gains. Using this approach, ApeCoin is a much better buy than Shiba Inu at the moment. The odds are in its favor since it is currently drawing a lot of hype.

Summary

Shiba Inu and ApeCoin are both fantastic long-term investments. However, for an investor looking to make the most out of their investment short term, ApeCoin has more potential. There is a lot of hype around it, and it’s now where Shiba Inu was back in January 2021.