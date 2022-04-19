After dipping below the $100 mark over the last few days, Solana (SOL) has managed to rebound. The coin has surged past this important psychological mark, and it is likely that the momentum we have seen will continue in the days ahead. Here are the main takeaways:

Solana (SOL) is looking to establish a decisive bullish breakout.

The coin is expected to test its 100-day SMA

It has established a bullish trend line in recent days that could bring more returns.

Data Source: Tradingview

How long can SOL stay above $100

The $100 mark has often been the most important psychological mark for SOL bulls. In fact, it was a huge relief to see the coin surge past it. But how long can SOL stay above this? Well, it will depend on several important factors. First, the recent surge has allowed the altcoin to move past the crucial resistance zone of $105.

The goal for bulls will now be to convert this resistance to support. If SOL can close the day above $105, then it is likely that we will see a sustained period above $100. At the moment, SOL is slightly above this price, having gained around 7% over the last 24 hours.

Despite this, downside risks still remain. If SOL falls below $105 and fails to find any leg up, we could see more weakness follow in. Ultimately, the coin will bottom at the next support of $95 before attempting to rise again.

Why is SOL a good buy now?

Well, even with the short-term downside risk that SOL faces, it still remains a fairly decent altcoin to buy. Any long-term crypto investor should consider Solana seriously. But for the short term, if you don’t want to take any risk, wait a few days to see how the altcoin holds up above $105.