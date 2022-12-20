SOL trades at $12 with weak momentum

The cryptocurrency is weighed by weak market fundamentals

SOL could consolidate further before pushing higher or lower

Solana (SOL/USD) trades with dwindling volumes at $12. For another time, the cryptocurrency faces bear pressure at the now-developed support zone. Bulls have successfully defended the level in the past, and it remains to be seen whether they will for another time. The latest cryptocurrency news has been unforgiving for SOL.

A myriad of factors has been against Solana price this year. Aside from the macro factors and weak crypto sentiment, Solana has suffered at the hands of hackers. Less than a week ago, Solana-based DEX Raydium lost $2.2 million. The exploit on December 16 has been responsible for much of the weakness of SOL currently. The hacks have been many this year, hitting the native token.

But there is some good news you could want to hear about Solana. According to crypto analytics firm Nansen, Solana competed successfully with Ethereum before the FTX saga. Nansen says in the three months to October, the daily transactions on Solana rarely fell below 200 million. The analytics firm pointed out that the active addresses on the network were between 600,000 to 1.1 million during the period.

The activity underlined that Solana was catching up with its proclaimed Ethereum killer status. The collapse of FTX brought a new twist, taking the price significantly lower. SOL investors are still reeling from the aftermath.

SOL trades with weak momentum at the $12 support

SOL/USD Chart by TradingView

From the daily chart, the MACD indicator shows a weak and bearish momentum for SOL. Trading volumes on both the buy and sell sides are weak for the cryptocurrency. SOL is currently held at the $12 support.

What next for SOL?

SOL price could continue consolidating at the $12 support until it gathers more liquidity. Based on the fundamental developments, a break higher or lower could occur. Should bears increase, SOL could fall to or below $10.

