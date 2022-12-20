Previous article Solana struggles again as price slips below 20-day MA Next article $MCADE presale is now live! Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start $MCADE presale is now live! Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start Home Latest Cryptocurrency News Solana struggles again as price slips below 20-day MA Solana struggles again as price slips below 20-day MA By Motiur Rahman - min read 20 December 2022 SOL trades at $12 with weak momentum The cryptocurrency is weighed by weak market fundamentals SOL could consolidate further before pushing higher or lower Solana (SOL/USD) trades with dwindling volumes at $12. For another time, the cryptocurrency faces bear pressure at the now-developed support zone. Bulls have successfully defended the level in the past, and it remains to be seen whether they will for another time. The latest cryptocurrency news has been unforgiving for SOL. A myriad of factors has been against Solana price this year. Aside from the macro factors and weak crypto sentiment, Solana has suffered at the hands of hackers. Less than a week ago, Solana-based DEX Raydium lost $2.2 million. The exploit on December 16 has been responsible for much of the weakness of SOL currently. The hacks have been many this year, hitting the native token. But there is some good news you could want to hear about Solana. According to crypto analytics firm Nansen, Solana competed successfully with Ethereum before the FTX saga. Nansen says in the three months to October, the daily transactions on Solana rarely fell below 200 million. The analytics firm pointed out that the active addresses on the network were between 600,000 to 1.1 million during the period. The activity underlined that Solana was catching up with its proclaimed Ethereum killer status. The collapse of FTX brought a new twist, taking the price significantly lower. SOL investors are still reeling from the aftermath. SOL trades with weak momentum at the $12 support SOL/USD Chart by TradingView From the daily chart, the MACD indicator shows a weak and bearish momentum for SOL. Trading volumes on both the buy and sell sides are weak for the cryptocurrency. SOL is currently held at the $12 support. What next for SOL? SOL price could continue consolidating at the $12 support until it gathers more liquidity. Based on the fundamental developments, a break higher or lower could occur. Should bears increase, SOL could fall to or below $10. Where to buy SOL eToro eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users. Buy SOL with eToro today Disclaimer Public Public is an investing platform that allows you to invest stocks, ETFs, crypto, and alternative assets like fine art and collectibles—all in one place. Buy SOL with Public today Disclaimer Share this article Categories Analysis Tags Altcoin altcoins Cryptocurrency News