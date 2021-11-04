The price of Solana’s token, SOL, has grown 13,300% since the start of the year. It is in the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. This short article will tell you all you need to know before buying Solana.

Top places to buy SOL token now

What is SOL token

Solana is a rapidly moving cryptocurrency and a potential alternative to Ethereum. There are several projects running on its network. One of its main selling points is the transaction speed. It can process around 50,000 transactions per second (TPS). In comparison, Ethereum processes between 15 and 45 TPS.

Should I buy SOL token today?

Like most cryptos, Solana’s price can be volatile. You must be prepared for it to go down or up. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose. Make sure cryptocurrency investments only account for 5% to 10% of your overall portfolio.

SOL token price prediction

Solana is approaching its peak. It might be best to wait until the project value catches up. It may be a good time for early investors to cash out.