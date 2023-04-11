TemDAO World Heritage Project Helps the Cultural Sector through Democracy-Fueled Donations

Tokyo, Japan, April 11th, 2023, Chainwire

TemDAO is a world heritage project that seeks to protect and preserve cultural assets through donations and democracy. The project, powered by the $TEM token, ensures the long-term sustainability of global cultural sites.

Recently, TemDAO has made notable donations for preservation efforts in Ukraine, Turkey, and other regions worldwide. These actions aim to help communities preserve their existence and their global heritage.

The team underlines the importance of recognizing the significance of preserving the world’s shared cultural history. TemDAO aims to positively impact global culture through its unique strategy and solutions.

The Team’s Strategy for World Heritage and Cultural Assets Protection

TemDAO has an innovative strategy for protecting world heritage and cultural assets. The project intends to empower individuals and organizations to stimulate projects that preserve these important resources.

As a current initiative, the TemDAO team is working with Ninna-ji temple, one of the temples in Kyoto, Japan.

There are many temples in Kyoto, but they have the problem of aging and need to be repaired or rebuilt. Ninna-ji Temple and TemDAO are working together to attempt to reconstruct the temple through donations.

The project relies on transparent transactions in which all expenses are recorded on-chain, making corruption impossible and allowing for offering special utilities to collaborators who agree with their aims.

The proposed utility is the right to stay in a special part of the temple. That room has an important historical significance, where an old emperor used to live. Wouldn’t it be historic to be able to stay in the same room and experience the same feelings?

TemDAO is exploring the possibility of connecting the world of Buddhism at Ninna-ji Temple with the reality of their DAO to achieve sustainable protection and restoration of Ninna-ji Temple.

A System Fueled by Democracy and the $TEM Token

TemDAO is a platform that utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the protection and maintenance of global heritage sites. It features two forms of democratic governance: off-chain voting, known as ‘soft’ governance, and on-chain voting.

The $TEM token serves as the fuel for this system, with multiple use cases:

It allows holders to lock $TEM. The operation enables the community to govern fundraising proposals and decide fund allocation. It enables the community to pay commission fees for IP-NFT trading. Staking $TEM creates a pool for fundraising and project reviews. Depositing $TEM allows users to become nodes that review projects while deterring cheating.

The $TEM token distribution aims to provide incentives for all stakeholders in a democratic manner. Specifically, most of the tokens (62%) go to the ecosystem. This includes participants in World Heritage or cultural asset protection and funds for equipment and repairs.

Additionally, 14% of the tokens help the team push its marketing efforts. The same quantity (14%) goes to developing the platform and its supporting services. The remaining 10% is in the hands of TemDAO stakeholders, such as the team, investors, prospective employees, and strategic partners.

TemDAO’s decentralized governance mechanism preserves world history by balancing token utility and fund allocation.

The Project’s Recent Donations for World Heritage Preservation

The TEM project team has recently donated to several organizations to support the people and communities affected by global events. All of these donations were made from $TEM profits.

In particular, they have donated funds to aid Ukraine following the Russian invasion of 2022. The team donated for relief efforts after an earthquake hit Turkey in February 2023. The team has contributed to NPOs and NGOs such as “Save the Children,” “Binance Charity,” and others through these donations.

The project’s mission is to make sure that the world’s heritage is preserved and protected. In such a context, donations represent a direct way of contributing to this goal. The project team is committed to ensuring their donations are put to good use.

About TemDAO

TemDAO is a world heritage protection and development DAO accelerator. The project provides a large ecosystem of resources and support to fund, govern, and develop cultural properties worldwide.

TemDAO uses a decentralized, democratic governance system powered by the $TEM token. This approach preserves and maintains world heritage sites through off-chain and on-chain voting processes and more.

The team has recently partnered with the Giving Block, a popular name in the world of crypto charities. The Giving Block has gradually built a reputation as the go-to platform for nonprofits looking to accept cryptocurrency donations. This partnership is a great opportunity for TemDAO to enhance its mission of protecting the world’s precious heritage sites and accelerating its fundraising efforts.

The project’s recent donations go in the same direction, providing relief and support to communities affected by global crises. By doing so, TemDAO ensures the preservation of the world’s heritage for future generations.

TemDAO’s website and social media pages below provide more information about the platform, its features, and how it works.

