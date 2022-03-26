Terra (LUNA) Staring at possible correction – Here is what to expect next

After seeing gains over the past few trading sessions, Terra (LUNA) has stagnated and is starting to pull back. We have also seen the price action hover around a very tight range. We may see a small correction in LUNA in the near term. Here are some of the facts:

After surging for a few days, it is likely investors will take profit.

Failure to clear above $90 at the start of trading Monday could suggest weakness.

The relative Strength Index also shows a bearish outlook in the days ahead.

How far can Terra (LUNA) drop?

We are not looking at a huge drop here. In fact, in the last 24 hours, the stablecoin platform had lost around 1%, but more will come. The key will be to look at the $90 mark. This had always proved to be a key support zone for LUNA.

If at the start of trading on Monday the coin is well below that, then we could see a wipeout of at least 15% before the end of the week. Besides, there is a trend in this volatile market over the last few months to note.

You see, in most cases, bullish momentum is driven by short-term speculative traders. It is likely they will lock profit at $90. This is going to trigger a mini sell-off that could push LUNA further towards $75.

Is Terra (LUNA) worth your time?

Well, the fact that Terra (LUNA) is among the top 10 crypto assets in the market means that you should give it your attention. But it doesn’t seem like there is any serious upside momentum right now.

A good play will be to wait for the correction to come through in the coming days and then buy at $75 or thereabout. But short sellers can also play the short-term decline for a profit.