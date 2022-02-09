The live Tezos price today is $4.46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $429.5 million. Tezos, a token on Binance Smart Chain, is up 7.97% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Tezos, this guide is for you.

What is Tezos?

Tezos is a blockchain network that’s based on smart contracts, which aims to offer infrastructure that can evolve and improve over time. This will eliminate the need and risk of a hard fork.

People who hold XTZ can vote on proposals for protocol upgrades that have been put forward by Tezos developers. The open-source platform bills itself as “secure, upgradable and built to last”.

Tezos claims its smart contract language provides the accuracy that is required for high-value use cases. It has a futureproof approach that can embrace innovations in blockchain technology.

Should I buy Tezos today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Tezos price prediction

Most analysts are bullish on Tezos. Price Prediction forecasts Tezos will hit $5 by the middle of 2022 and then $10 by the end of 2024. Digital Coin predicts 1 XTZ will reach $5.12 this 2022.

Gov Capital is even more optimistic. The analyst predicts the coin will hit a high of $7.56 this year.

