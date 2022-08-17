Tezos prediction as token sets $2.26 as the next frontier

Tezos is likely to face competition after the Ethereum PoS merge.

Native XTZ token has flipped $1.68 resistance.

The token is bullish with $2.26 set as the next price level.

Tezos XTZ/USD is a proof-of-stake smart contract blockchain. It is among the networks referred to as the ‘Ethereum Killers’. The protocol is known for cheaper and faster transactions with the ability to evolve. Tezos’ native XTZ token is used in governance and utility.

Fundamentally, Tezos could face steeper competition with the upcoming Ethereum PoS shift. The Merge aims to enhance efficiency with less energy consumption in the second-largest blockchain. Lower DeFi, dApps, and NFT activity could affect the price of XTZ and the project’s total value locked.

Currently, Tezos’ total value locked stands at $32.12 million. The TVL is much lower compared to the largest DeFi protocol, MakerDAO. The latter has upwards of $8 billion TVL. Moreover, Tezos has suffered a decline in its supported NFT projects following a slowdown in the sector.

Despite the gloomy prediction around XTZ, the token has posted impressive gains year-to-date. It has jumped 56% from the lowest level to a market capitalization of $1.7 billion. XTZ is currently exchanging for $1.96. It is up 6.92% in the past day and 8.86% in weekly gains. The technical chart below affirms the bullish trend in Tezos.

XTZ flips $1.68 resistance

Source: TradingView

From the daily chart above, XTZ moved from a low of $1.26 in June. The trend of higher highs and higher lows pushed the token past the $1.68 resistance. The bullish momentum can be seen with the 20-day and 50-day moving averages. Both averages are currently holding as support.

Although the MACD shows a weakening surge, the momentum indicator remains bullish. If XTZ gets enough buyers, the next frontier could be on its way to $2.26.

Concluding thoughts

The fundamentals around Tezos are weak with the anticipated Ethereum merge and a cool-off in the NFTs. The token is eying $2.26, which is currently acting as the next resistance level. With most indicators aligning, investors should hold XTZ as long as it remains below the resistance level.