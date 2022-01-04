The best blockchain gaming projects to buy right now

Play-to-earn games are becoming quite popular on the blockchain. This is seen as a huge part of the metaverse gaming section in crypto and as such, many investors are warming up to these tokens. Axie Infinity (AXS) has been one of the main blockchain gaming tokens the past year, but there are more others to note. But first, some highlights:

The blockchain gaming subsector in crypto is new and as such, it still has a lot of potential value to unlock.

The rise of the metaverse will be one of the key catalysts for growth in blockchain-based games.

There is a lot of increased institutional capital flowing towards metaverse related or blockchain gaming right now.

So, if you are thinking of putting some money on these gaming assets, here are two interesting tokens to check out right now.

Splintershards (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) is a collectible card game that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Players earn NFT card collections, with each card featuring some unique attributes. The cards can be bought and sold across the game using the native SPS token.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

On average, Splintershards gets around 300,000 active daily users, making it one of the most popular blockchain games right now. The SPS token is, however, trading at a very low price. At the time of writing, it was selling for $0.2112 with a market capitalisation of around $73 million.

Tiny Colony (TINY)

Tiny Colony (TINY) is an upcoming construction and management simulation game built on the Solana (SOL) chain. The game is played inside a virtual metaverse where players build and grow ant colonies.

Players can also form alliances and participate in community events inside the metaverse. The in-game currency and governance token for the game will be TINY. This is an upcoming project, and you have a chance to get in before it launches officially.