The Fabricant Launches Wholeland: The Ultimate Web3 Fashion Experience

Pioneering startup The Fabricant has gone live with its boundary-pushing digital fashion storytelling project Wholeland, with a trailer that sets the scene for a provocative world that splices digital couture, mythology and the rave scene.

The ambitious move is designed to raise the bar for the wider digital fashion industry, and lead a shift in focus away from the bear market to building Web3 experiences that create long-term, high-value engagement.

The OG digital fashion player is famous for its world-leading craftsmanship, gaining global prominence when it was founded as the world’s first digital fashion house in 2018. It sold the first-ever digital garment on blockchain for 54 ETH in 2019 ($9,500 at the time). Notable collabs with physical brands such as Off-White, Adidas and World of Women contributed to it raising $14M in Series A funding in April this year.

Wholeland is described as a digital fashion story and a visually rich journey of self-discovery that unfolds across 7 chapters. Each chapter includes digital couture, AR wearables, co-creation, fashion shows, metaverse meet-ups and airdrops.

Access to Wholeland can only be gained through minting one of The Fabricant’s pieces of AR facewear, called XXories, that act as a key to the wider experience.

Anyone can apply to Join the waitlist to mint an XXorie through The Fabricant website.



The WHOLELAND concept asks participants to fearlessly express all that they are through digital fashion, exploring parts of their identity that they might not share in the physical world.

Digital fashion fans will see the story unfold as they journey through the different chapters, with the ability to take advantage of various benefits as they progress.

Wholeland’s opening chapter has multiple points of interaction for participants:

The XXories, 7 pieces of bold digital facewear that elevate virtual self-expression, and act as a key to the experience

The Kappers – headpieces that mix historic Dutch style with a contemporary clubland aesthetic ready for co-creation

The Looks, Couture garments that invite fearless digital fashion expression

Secret Drops and groundbreaking collabs with the hottest digital artists and innovative brands

And ultimately, the Wholeland metaverse – an immersive digital fashion world of highly crafted visual storytelling

It all starts with the mint of the XXories in February, so sign-up to the waitlist to get access to the most innovative fashion experience in Web3.

The Fabricant is a digital-only couture house that splices fashion with tech to redefine craftsmanship for the virtual space. It was founded in 2018 from a desire to sabotage the fashion world’s cultural complacency and reimagine what fashion could be as an entirely non-physical experience. Through its co-creation platform, it is leading a digital fashion revolution that puts creators first and is committed to building a sustainable and equitable fashion industry where everybody thrives.

