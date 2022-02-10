NXTT is the native token of NextEarth, one of the hottest metaverses at the moment. The platform reached a milestone of 4,000 token holders and is announcing its roadmap today. The token has gained 12% in 24 hours.

This article shares what NXTT is, explains if it’s a valuable investment, and points you to the best places to buy NXTT today if you so choose.

Top places to buy NXTT now

As NXTT is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase NXTT using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy NXTT right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy MATIC on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your MATIC to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your MATIC for NXTT

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including NXTT.

What is NXTT?

The NextEarth metaverse leverages the surface of the Earth as a starting point. Since August 2021, more than 400,000 virtual land NFTs have been sold.

Virtual landowners become active participants in the NextEarth economy, where they will have the ability to run businesses, participate in the DAO governing the metaverse, and get income for the activity on the platform.

NextEarth takes the approach of building its foundations on creating a self-sustaining metaverse economy. In the future, its creators plan to deliver state of the art technical solutions as metaverses go mainstream.

After introducing NXTT, NextEarth announced plans to announce its roadmap, and its community is holding their breath collectively for it. They will be able to vote on ecosystem decisions and have a say in which direction NextEarth will go.

Should I buy NXTT today?

NextEarth is a metaverse with a lot of potential, where many appealing plots have been sold for a lot of money, such as Jack Nicholson’s estate. However, the NXTT token’s sustainability depends on the popularity of the gaming metaverse. It will lose value with a decline in player interest.

NXTT price prediction

Gov Capital predicts NXTT will trade for $0.04 in one year, up from $0.006 at the moment. In 5 years, they forecast 1 NXTT will be worth $0.23.

