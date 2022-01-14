The live Toncoin price today is $3.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21.5 million. Toncoin is up 6.84% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Toncoin, this guide is for you.

What is Toncoin?

Toncoin bills itself as the next gen network to unite all blockchains and the existing Internet. It can process millions of transactions per second and its ecosystem has every chance to give rise to a genuine Web3.0 Internet.

This will include decentralized storage, anonymous network, DNS, instant payments and various decentralized services. As the ecosystem expands, Toncoin is expected to go beyond a means of payment.

Validators can deposit stakes to validate transactions and generate new blocks and coins. Holders will receive voting power to support or oppose changes in the parameters of the protocol.

Income (gas) will be paid to validator nodes as a reward for processing transactions and smart contracts under the PoS consensus. Loans to validators will be provided against a share of their reward.

Should I buy Toncoin today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Toncoin price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts a long-term increase. The price prognosis for 2027 is $41.5. With a 5-year investment, your revenue is expected to be around +1022%. If you put $100 into Toncoin now, you will have $1122 in 2027.

