Top 10 cheapest cryptocurrencies to buy right now

Cash doesn't have to limit you from trading cryptocurrencies. No matter how much you earn, with as low as a few cents, you can begin your crypto investment journey.

If you have some cash to spare, consider these top 10 cheapest cryptocurrencies you can buy right now.

1. VeChain (VET)

The price of VeChain (VET) as of December 28, 2021, is $0.09. Imagine what you can do with just $100. But even besides the price, VeChain is functional in finance and other fields.

VeChain allows businesses to digitally collaborate to aid swift data transfer and supply chain management. BMW, LVMH, ND Walmart are some of the corporations using the VeChain blockchain for their operations. The blockchain uses the proof-of-authority mining model. It has a limited supply of 86.7 billion VET tokens.

VeChain is ranked 32nd with a market cap of $6b; having such a low cap means it is still bound to grow. It reached an all-time high of $0.28 in April 2021.

2. Dogecoin (DOGE)

With the buzz around the Dogecoin (DOGE), it is still very cheap to invest in. The price of Dogecoin was $0.18 as of December 28, 2021. It is ranked 12th with a market cap of $24b. It is predicted that DOGE might hit the $1 mark by mid-2022, so there's so much potential for gain.

Tesla's boss- Elon Musk announced his support for the token and desired to work with the developers. This increased its price to $0.73 in May 2021. Although there are still concerns around its limitless supply, it is a cryptocurrency as it can be traded and used to store value.

A total supply of 100 billion DOGE was released at the time of launch. However, due to its inflationary status, over 5 billion DOGE has been released yearly ever since.

3. Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is still very cheap, considering its prospects. Its price as of December 28, 2021, is $1.51. It is ranked 6th with a market cap of $48.4b. It has a total supply of 45 billion, with 32.1 billion currently available. In September 2021, it reached an all-time high of $3.09.

Cardano, developed by Jeremy Wood and Charles Hoskinson in 2017, is a third-generation blockchain. It is the first protocol to utilise Ouroboros- a proof-of-stake algorithm. It aims to be secure, flexible, scalable, energy-efficient, and it also happens to be one of the cheapest and most promising cryptocurrencies right now.

4. Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland's price as of December 28, 2021, is $3.67. It is ranked 42 with a $4.8b market cap. There is a total supply of 2.2 billion with 1.3 billion currently in circulation.

Decentraland is the first decentralised platform owned entirely by its users. It is a 3D world. It has been in development since 2017 by the Decentraland Foundation, founded by Esteban Ordano and Ariel Meilich. However, it was made public in January 2020. Decentraland is a virtual world (metaverse) built on the Ethereum blockchain. As it stands, it is one of the cheapest cryptocurrencies you can invest in at this time.

5. Polygon (MATIC)

The price of MATIC as of December 28, 2021, is $2.65. It is ranked 14 and has a market cap of $18.2b. Out of the 10 billion set for total supply, 6.9 billion is already in the market. It reached an all-time high of $2.92 on December 27, 2021.

Polygon was formerly known as the Matic Network when it was created in 2017 in India. But it was rebranded as Polygon in February 2021. It is a layer-2 blockchain protocol created as an add-on layer for the Ethereum blockchain. It was to help it increase in size, efficiency, security, interoperability, and usability.

6. Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is a blockchain where users can create and run their blockchain. As of December 28, 2021, the price of DOT is $29.40. There is a total supply of 1.1 billion. It peaked at $54.98 in November 2021. It is currently ranked 10th with a market cap of $31.4b.

It is a "blockchain of blockchains." It was developed to solve the blockchain trilemma- security, scalability, and decentralisation. The blockchain has two structures- relay chain (the main network where transactions are processed) and parachain (user-blockchain that uses the main network's resources).

7. Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is an oracle framework of nodes that make data and information from off-blockchain sources available to smart contracts. LINK's price as of December 28, 2021, is $22.19, and it is ranked 19th with a market cap of $10.3b. 467 million of the 1 billion total supply is currently being circulated. It reached an all-time high of $52.70 in May 2021.

8. Fantom (FTM)

The price of FTM as of December 28, 2021, is $2.27. In October 2021, it peaked at $3.46. It has a total supply of 3.2 billion, and 2.5 billion is currently in the market. It is ranked 33rd and has a market cap of $5.79b.

It is a blockchain for dApps and digital assets. It is a modular, high-performance, scalable, secure, open, and eco-friendly smart contract network. The consensus mechanism of this blockchain is made up of Asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerant (aBFT) Proof-of-Stake (PoS), and it is called Lachesis. Like Ethereum, it has Fantom Virtual Machine for developing dApps. FTM is its native token. Asides from being a mainnet coin, it is available as an ERC-20 token and a BEP-2 token.

9. Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The price of SHIB as of December 28, 2021, is $0.00003562. It rose to $0.00008616 when Elon Musk posted a Floki, a Shiba Inu dog, on his Twitter. It is currently ranked 19th with a market cap of $19.7b. There is a total supply of 100000 billion, and 549149.6 billion is currently in circulation.

Shiba Inu is a meme coin associated with the Japanese Shiba Inu dog. It is an Ethereum-based token. The Shiba Inu ecosystem consists of three tokens, including SHIB, LEASH, and BONE. ShibaSwap, Shiba Inu Incubator, and Shiboshi are platforms that exist in the ecosystem. Although it has limited uses, it has a very low price and would make good returns in case its price skyrocket in the nearest future.

10. The Sandbox (SAND)

The price of SAND as of December 28, 2021, is $6.07. Out of the 3 billion total supply, 919.5 million us currently in circulation. In November 2021, it reached an all-time high of $8.40. It has a market cap of $5.6b and is ranked 35th.

The Sandbox is a play-to-earn metaverse built on the Ethereum blockchain. The metaverse is made up of VoxEdit (a platform where users can create and animate 3D objects), the Sandbox Marketplace (a place where assets can be published and traded), and Game Maker (an application that allows users to create 3D games for free). The ecosystem is powered by an ERC-20 token- SAND. It is used to trade ASSETS, play games, buy LANDS, and create avatars. It can also serve as a governance token that can be used on the Sandbox DAO.

Before you buy any of these coins, ensure you're only using your spare cash. Crypto is a very risky investment. You can easily profit as much as you can easily lose from it. Do your research and use dollar-cost averaging before buying any coin.