Top 3 micro-cap meta coins to buy or watch in the coming months

The crypto market is showing signs of recovery. It seems like we have finally bottomed and the trend is now reversing upwards. Bitcoin in fact reclaimed $40k while ETH and other altcoins also saw major gains. But meta coins are surging even further. Here is why:

There have been major developments in the metaverse space with major tech giants announcing new plans to invest.

Meta coins were hit hard during the crypto slump and as such, it only makes sense that they are reversing faster.

Meta coins also saw massive gains last year and therefore, investor appetite towards them still remains huge.

Well, if you are indeed looking for small micro-cap meta coins to invest in in 2022, here are the top 3.

Seedify.Fund (SFUND)

Seedify.Fund (SFUND) is a launchpad and incubator designed to provide support for the development and launch of blockchain gaming.

Data Source: Tradingview

In a nutshell, the platform wants to create a diverse blockchain gaming ecosystem where developers have access to the tools they need to create exciting new games. With a market cap of around $166 million, it has so much potential for growth. At press time, Seedify. Fund (SFUND) was trading for around $6.77.

Ultra (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) is also another relatively new blockchain gaming ecosystem that hopes to provide the launchpad for future games. The project is hoping to become the go-to for decentralised gaming and is so far attracting a lot of interest. At the time of writing, its native token UON was trading at $1.15. The project also has a market cap of $326 million so it can go further.

Verasity (VRA)