After posting historical daily sales of ENS domains on OpenSea, the Ethereum Name Service coin added more than 20% to its value.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about the ENS network and coin, including whether and where to buy ENS if you choose.

What is ENS?

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain. ENS converts human-readable Ethereum addresses into machine-readable alphanumeric codes.

The reverse conversion — associating metadata and machine-readable addresses with human-readable Ethereum addresses — is also possible.

The goal of Ethereum Name Service is to make the Ethereum-based web easier to access and comprehend for humans, similar to how the Internet’s Domain Name Service makes the internet more accessible.

Like DNS, ENS also uses a system of dot-separated hierarchical names called domains with domain owners fully controlling their subdomains.

Should I buy ENS today?

ENS can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

ENS price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts a maximum level of $24.21 for ENS this year with the average price of $21. It will trade for at least $29.51 in 2023, in which year it can go up to $35.40.

The analyst predicts upward trajectory in 2024 as well. 1 ENS will be worth at least $42. It can reach $51.44 with the average price of $43.

