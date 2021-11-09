Top places to buy OMG Network

OMG Network, remembered by its previous name of OmiseGo, is a non-custodial, layer-2 scaling solution built for the Ethereum blockchain. Here are some details you’re going to need if you want to buy the OMG token.

Top places to buy OMG now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy OMG with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy OMG with Binance today

What is OMG?

OMG is an Ethereum scaling solution aimed to enable users to transfer ERC20 and ETH tokens for much less and much faster than via a direct transaction on the Ethereum network. OMG Network runs through a novel scaling solution called MoreViable Plasma, which uses a sidechain architecture to group several transactions off-chain into a batch. One can then verify the batch as a single transaction on the Ethereum root chain.

Should I buy OMG today?

OMG has had a rollercoaster ride this past year. Investors should take all decisions after carefully analyzing the market and never invest more than they can afford to lose.

OMG price prediction

According to DigitalCoinPrice, it could reach $24 by the end of 2021 and $25.42 in October 2022. At some point in 2026, the price could have more than tripled from its current position.

Wallet Investor predicted $19 for next year and $41 for October 2026.

Finally, gov.capital predicts it can reach $36 by this time next year. By mid-2024, it might pass $100. In the fall of 2026, it could be $242.