Tron price prediction: USDD concerns remain

The Tron price has been a bit volatile in the past few days as worries about its newly launched USDD stablecoin that has a close resemblance to Terra USD. The coin is trading at $0.069, which is about 25% below the highest level last week. Its total market cap has declined to about $6.82 billion.

USDD concerns remain

The biggest story in the cryptocurrency this month was the collapse of Terra USD, the third-biggest stablecoin in the world. At its peak, it was the third-biggest stablecoin in the world after Tether and USD Coin.

Another big story was the launch of USDD Coin by Tron. USDD is a stablecoin that closely resembled Tron USD in that it is not backed by US dollars. Instead, it is an algorithmic stablecoin that automatically rebalances when it moves below or above $1.

USDD has been one of the most successful stablecoin launches ever. In less than three weeks, its total market cap has jumped to over $310 million. This makes it one of the biggest stablecoins in the world and the 147th biggest coin globally.

The TRX price has declined because of worries of the USDD stablecoin. With algorithmic stablecoins like DEI, Neutrino, and Terra USD losing their peg, there are concerns that USDD also could do the same. For now, however, the coin’s peg has held relatively well and has ranged between $0.998 and $1.01.

Tron price has also declined because of the weak performance of its DeFi platform. Like all platforms, its total value locked has crashed hard in the past few days. It has dropped slightly to about $4.2 billion, making it the 4th biggest chains in the world.

Tron price prediction

Turning to the four-hour chart, the TRX price jumped to a high of $0.092 as demand for the USDD coin rose. In the past few sessions, however, the coin has retreated sharply and moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The coin remains above the ascending trendline that is shown in black.

Tron’s Stochastic Oscillator has moved slightly above the neutral level at 50. Therefore, the outlook for the Tron price is a bit bearish, with the next key support level being at $0.065. A move above the resistance at $0.0072 will invalidate the bearish view.