What are all about JasmyCoin as trading volume surges and price pumps?

JasmyCoin gained more than 9% on Monday,

The protocol announced it is launching Metaverse 2.0 this month.

JASMY met resistance at $0.01.

JasmyCoin JASMY/USD is a utility token of the Ethereum blockchain. The coin is native to the Jasmy platform. The blockchain network allows individuals to control their personal data in a “data locker.” They can then share it with entities willing to pay for it.

JasmyCoin was the talk of retail traders on Monday. The token had surged by nearly 10% in 24 hours. The trading volume had jumped by more than 220% in the same period. At the time of writing, JASMY was trading at $0.01. The price is, nevertheless, significantly below $1.25 when it started trading on February 10, 2021.

JASMY’s gains are connected to an announcement that was made on June 29. The protocol said that it was launching Metaverse 2.0 on July 15. The network said the launch includes two important updates. The first is Block Identities for People, and the second is a Browse Jasmy Metaverse. Jasmy said that the metaverse would support DeFi and NFTs. It also includes GameFi, SocialFi, IoT, innovative eco-systems, and new collaborative models.

JASMY trapped by $0.01 resistance amid 24-hour gains

Source – TradingView

Technically, JASMY has met resistance at $0.01 after the gains in the last 24 hours. The price is in the overbought region as the trading volume surged. However, moving averages joined the support, in line with the bullish move. JASMY could go lower after meeting resistance. We encourage investors to buy in the short term once the price retraces to the moving average. JasmyCoin must clear $0.01 to rise to the next resistance at $0.012.

Summary

Jasmy announced it is launching Metaverse 2.0 on July 15. The token surged 9% on Monday. The price has met resistance and could slide back.