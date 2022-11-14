The Mars token (MRST) is now live on the OKX exchange, but knowing what it is will help you make an informed investment decision.

Mars token (MRST) is the native token of the Mars Metaverse. The token is now live live on the OKX exchange, allowing investors to buy the asset.

However, here is what you need to know about the Mars Token.

What is Mars Token?

Mars Token (MRST), is the native token of the Mars Metaverse. The Mars Metaverse project was developed by Mars Labs.

In this metaverse, there is a small territory called “Colony,” which is similar to Lands on other leading metaverse projects such as The Sandbox and Decentraland.

According to the Mars Labs, users would be allowed to own Colony in the metaverse . Thus, allowing them to build houses and other commercial properties in the metaverse.

MRST is the token that would be used for transactions in the Mars Metaverse. The development team revealed that users could earn rewards with MRST, including via a Play-and-Earn (PAE) system.

In addition to earning rewards via the PAE system, users can pay for buildings or Colony with the MRST token. Users can sell their houses and other commercial properties in the Mars Metaverse and receive payment in MRST.

Furthermore, users can also host events on their properties, creating an extra avenue to earn extra income in MRST tokens.

In the future, the development team would allow third-party or indie game developers to develop and release games using the “The Mars Game Creator” software. These games would also have the MRST token as their utility tokens.

With such as vast use case for the MRST token, it could become a metaverse token with great utility.

Buy MRST on the OKX exchange

OKX, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has exclusively listed the MRST token on its platform. Investors and traders now have access to the MRST token.

As a new metaverse project, you might still want more details about how it works. You can connect with the Mars Metaverse team in their upcoming Ask Me Anything session on 16 November 2022 at 8 am UTC (5 pm KST) on the OKX Official Telegram Channel.