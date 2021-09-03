Where to buy Adventure Gold: AGLD rallies 1,400%

AGLD has become the crypto market’s biggest gainer with a 1,400% increase over 24 hours

Adventure Gold (AGLD) has surged today by an amazing 1,400%, making it the fastest-growing project in the crypto market today. The token is related to an NFT game and allows players to gather in-game loot. It may also become eligible for staking in the future.

Read on for more about Adventure Gold, as well as the best place to buy AGLD today.

How & where to buy Adventure Gold in the UK and elsewhere

If you want to buy Adventure Gold, you’ll need to sign up with a cryptocurrency broker or exchange service. Create an account with one of our recommendations below, then verify your identity by submitting some form of photo ID. Once this has cleared, you can make a deposit and begin investing.

Steer clear of unregulated platforms—these sites are prone to hacks, scams, and other forms of attacks from bad actors.

What is Adventure Gold?

Adventure Gold is a mysterious token. Little is known about AGLD, except that it represents in-game loot in the crypto gaming industry. The NFT-DeFi-gaming niche is continually expanding and garnering interest from both gamers, NFT fans, DeFi power users, and the mainstream. The moniker “GameFi” has recently been attributed to this corner of crypto.According to CoinGecko, “Loot is randomized adventurer gear generated and stored on chain. Stats, images, and other functionality are intentionally omitted for others to interpret.”.

Should I buy AGLD today?

AGLD has two things going for it as a “buy” today. Firstly, it has rallied by 1,400%, meaning it has more momentum than any other coin on the market as of today. This makes it a potential swing trade for shrewd investors who can identify a macro trend before it truly becomes set in stone.

Secondly, the GameFi ecosystem is growing more and more popular all the time. If AGLD’s popularity can persist past today, or even grow over the weekend, it could ride the rising tide of GameFi, taking it higher in price going into the future.