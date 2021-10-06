The Dogecoin (DOGE) token is up by 8.76% in the past 24 hours with a huge rise in buy volumes

Dogecoin is trading at $0.26 at the time of writing with a healthy volume build up indicating a positive sentiment among whales. The coin could possibly register another 30-40% gains if the DOGE token continues to rally in the future. The coin has shown a considerable increase in price after a recent tweet by Elon Musk.

How & where to buy Dogecoin in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re looking to purchase DOGE, then you will need to register an account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. Simply submit a username, password and email address to open a new account. Then verify the account by providing copies of your driving license and utility bill. The site will then activate the account and you can deposit funds to start trading.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. To make your search easier, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can trade easily.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy DOGE with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy DOGE with Binance today

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is a meme cryptocurrency that has received renewed interest among investors after a lot of support from Elon Musk. The investor and entrepreneur has been openly promoting the coin on social media platforms such as twitter. The coin has surged each time Musk has tweeted in support of DOGE.

Should I buy DOGE today?

Dogecoin is currently enjoying a strong rally and the coin could reward early supporters if the price uptrend continues in the future. The token has the potential to rally further if the whales continue to purchase in huge quantities.

The Dogecoin token has a strong community of loyal supporters that have managed to push prices to unimaginable levels. The token could very well scale new highs if the bulls retain interest.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.