On October 29, the value of Floki rose by 51% to $0.000283. Floki Inu rose 310% in the past week and 467% over the past month.

If you are attracted to Floki unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Floki token, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Floki token now

As FLOKI is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase FLOKI using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy FLOKI right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for FLOKI

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including FLOKI.

What is Floki token

Floki Inu, a crypto coin from Shiba Inu fans, launched earlier this year. According to the official Floki website, Floki Inu is inspired by Tesla founder Elon Musk’s very own Shiba Inu puppy. It was created as a deflationary token that rewards investors for holding.

Should I buy Floki token today?

If you're looking to buy crypto, please remember that it is highly volatile and can undergo huge value changes without prior notice. While many investors have recorded extraordinary gains on highly cryptos, do keep in mind that many others have lost a lot of money.

Never spend more on Floki than you can afford to lose. What’s more, new tokens like Floki are riskier than more established ones like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Floki token price prediction

A lot of factors can influence the cryptocurrency market, including new product launches, regulatory crackdowns, and actions by famous people like Elon Musk. According to Price Prediction, Floki Inu will reach an average price of $0.00031155 next year. It forecasts $0.001 by 2025 and $0.007 by 2030.

Digital Coin Prediction predicts the prices of $0.0004782661, $0.0008198839, and $0.0012786540 in 2022, 2025, and 2028 respectively.

