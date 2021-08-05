Where to buy MetaMoon: METAMOON has done 2x today

MetaMoon—a DeFi token that combines aspects of SafeMoon and Shiba Inu—is up 100% today

While several tokens have promised to go “to the moon” during this bull run, few have as convincing a name as MetaMoon. The DeFi token, which launched back in May, has had a quiet couple of months since the crypto market crashed but is looking to get a rally underway with a 100% surge on the day.

How & where to buy MetaMoon in the UK and elsewhere

What is MetaMoon?

MetaMoon is a Binance Smart Chain-native decentralised finance (DeFi) token that aims to enforce a long-term price rise using deflationary tokenomics and viral marketing. Hijacking the “moon” meme that has seen projects like Dogecoin and SafeMoon gain traction this year, MetaMoon also burns a huge portion of tokens to artificially reduce supply in an effort to force up the price.

The MetaMoon project has goals beyond a viral price surge, however. There are plans to add an NFT marketplace later this year, and the roadmap for the token also includes several major exchange listings as well as more on-chain developments.

Should I buy METAMOON today?

METAMOON definitely has potential as both a long and short-term investment. With today’s 100% surge, a reversal of a months-long bearish trend appears to be in full effect.

METAMOON 1-month price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

A glance at the 1-month chart (above) shows the strong momentum that METAMOON has gathered this week, with an almost vertical price increase demonstrating that the token could well fly higher. The token’s monthly high is still some way off, and these previously charted waters could potentially be revisited with sustained buying pressure. With the current price at $0.000000002797, METAMOON has room to grow up to its all-time high of $0.000000044411.