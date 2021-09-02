Where to buy Mini Cardano: new token surges 500%

Mini Cardano (MADA) has surged by 500% after launching yesterday

Mini Cardano (MADA) is a new token that was listed on CoinMarketCap yesterday. The token surged by 500% to a new high today, after its unofficial older brother Cardano shot up to new highs above $3. The token is currently the biggest gainer in the market, according to CoinMarketCap’s leaderboard.

If you want to buy Mini Cardano today, read on to find out the best place to buy MADA.

How & where to buy Mini Cardano in the UK and elsewhere

You can buy Mini Cardano from several different brokers and cryptocurrency exchanges. The choice between platforms can be baffling at times, so we’ve shortlisted two of the top services to try and make your decision easier.

Avoid unregulated platforms such as decentralised exchanges (DEXs) and unlicensed brokers, as these are not covered by the oversight of financial authorities.

What is Mini Cardano?

Mini Cardano is the latest “baby” token, following in the footsteps of coins like Baby BNB and Baby ETH. Mini Cardano rewards holders, claiming to send both BNB and ADA rewards to the wallets of holders every 60 minutes. If these claims are true, buying MADA could be an easy way to become the beneficiary of a steady stream of passive income, denominated in two of the most valuable coins on the market.

Should I buy MADA today?

Mini Cardano has great potential as a short-term investment. The coin has flown up in value since it was listed on CoinMarketCap, with its 500% surge also coinciding with the meteoric ascent of Cardano (ADA) to an all-time high of over $3. The current price could be heavily discounted, with the potential of further gains over the coming weeks with a prolonged rally for ADA.The coin might also be worth an investment for those who want some crypto-denominated passive income. The claims of BNB and ADA rewards definitely merit further investigation and could make MADA a worthwhile investment for those looking for such a feature.