Privacy coin PRCY has rallied 23% today, and this morning touched $1.82 after bouncing back from $0.85

Privacy-focused blockchain PRCY was launched in January of this year and has been rallying on-and-off since 10 May. PRCY has moved in the opposite direction to the rest of the crypto market, which has been steadily declining since May’s flash crash. If PRCY can keep up this contrarian price action, it could be a potential hedge for crypto investors.

What is PRCY Coin?

PRCY is a privacy-oriented blockchain with a focus on airtight security and effective scalability, and employs a varied arsenal of tools to help users maintain the utmost degree of privacy.

Some of the tools used include Bulletproofs, Haprocates Protocol, Ring Signatures & RingCT usage, and mandatory stealth addresses and transactions via a dual key system. These features extend far past the offerings of some of the other leading privacy coins, dwarfing the offerings of technologies such as zk-SNARKS.

Launched in January 2021, PRCY seeks to become the leading next-gen privacy coin. This comes at a time when privacy and other individual freedoms are being increasingly curtailed, and the so-called “surveillance state” extends its tentacles further and further into the private lives of the public.

Should I buy PRCY today?

PRCY has remarkably managed to rally consistently since early May, while the rest of the market capitulated, with many coins losing more than 50% of their value over the same span of time. PRCY just bounced off support around $0.85, and as seen on the price chart below, a similar bounce in mid-June led to a rally that charted an all-time high at $3.

Although a similar bounce is not guaranteed, history often rhymes in the crypto market, and so PRCY is definitely a potential “buy”.