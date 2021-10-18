The Rabbit Finance token has seen a bull run in the past 24 hours and the token is trading at $0.13 at the time of writing. The RABBIT coin could possibly 2X if the whales continue their buying spree. The token has the potential to rise further if the volumes keep building up in the short term. The Rabbit Finance token has seen a lot of interest among investors leading to strong price appreciation.

How & where to buy Rabbit Finance in the UK and elsewhere

Rabbit Finance can be found on most of the most popular crypto exchanges and brokers. Sign up with one of the two platforms we’ve recommended to get started—verify your details and make a deposit in your local currency to start trading today. Remember to keep your documents such as driving licence and utility bill ready as you will need to submit copies to verify and comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

Avoid unlicensed and unregulated exchanges, as these leave you with inadequate protection if the platform is hacked or funds are stolen.

What is Rabbit Finance?

Rabbit Finance is a leading decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol that also provides leverage of upto 10X. It makes it easy for retail players to get access to farming and lending products. The network’s native token is called RABBIT.

Should I buy RABBIT today?

The Rabbit Finance token has managed to attract investors and the token might see another leg of the rally if the volume action continues in the future. The early supporters of the RABBIT coin could possibly see handsome returns if the token continues to rally in the future.

The first target for the RABBIT coin is the $0.19 level and the token could then rally towards the $0.2 level and beyond.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.