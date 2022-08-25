ANKR is the best-performing cryptocurrency amongst the top 100 as the broader crypto market continues its recovery.

ANKR, the native coin of the Ankr ecosystem, is up by more than 12% in the last 24 hours. The rally makes ANKR the best-performing cryptocurrency amongst the top 100 coins by market cap.

The rally comes as the broader crypto market continues its recovery following a poor start to the week. The market has added more than 1% to its value over the last 24 hours, with the total market cap still above $1 trillion.

Bitcoin could surge past the $22k mark after adding more than 1% to its value so far today. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is trading above $1,700 once again after adding more than 2% to its value in the last 24 hours.

There is no apparent catalyst behind ANKR’s ongoing rally. The Ankr team launched its staking service earlier this month, and the move has positively affected the cryptocurrency. ANKR is now one of the top 100 cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap.

Key levels to watch

The ANKR/USD 4-hour chart is turning bullish as Ankr has been performing well over the last 24 hours.

The MACD line is set to enter into the positive zone thanks to the ongoing rally. Thus, indicating that the bulls are currently in control.

The 14-day RSI of 61 shows that ANKR could enter the overbought region of the market if it can maintain its ongoing momentum.

At press time, ANKR is trading at $0.0409 per coin. If the rally continues, ANKR could surge past the first major resistance level at $0.050809 before the end of the day.

Unless there is an extended bullish momentum, ANKR could find it hard to top this month’s high of $0.059 in the near term.