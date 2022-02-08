The live WOO Network price today is $0.77 with a 24-hour trading volume of almost $151.5 million. The token has gained 15.77% in the last 24 hours because Binance listed it today. Trading opened at 06:30 UTC. WOO withdrawals will open at 06:30 UTC on February 9.

If you want to know more about Woo Network, if you should buy it now, and the top places to buy WOO today, you’ve come to the right place.

What is WOO?

WOO Network is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms with democratized access to the best-in-class liquidity and trading execution at lower or zero cost. The token is used in the network’s CeFi and DeFi products for staking and fee discounts.

The WOO ecosystem is comprised of WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform with fully customizable modules for workspace customization, and Wootrade, a gateway for institutional clients to upgrade their order books.

The network deploys WooFi Pools across select DeFi protocols and applications to provide users with enhanced on-chain liquidity and execution. It bridges off-chain tools such as hedging strategies, pricing oracles, and quantitative trading with on-chain liquidity to achieve this.

Should I buy WOO today?

Read at least several price predictions and explore the market before committing to an investment in WOO. Its price trajectory might change in another direction following the much-hyped listing.

WOO price prediction

Wallet Investor considers WOO a moderately good investment. They predict it will trade for $1.07 in February 2027. This is up just over a third from the current price. If you invest $100 in WOO now, it may be up to $135 in 2027.

