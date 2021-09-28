The Woo Network token has recorded an impressive trading volume of $92,594,915 in the past 24 hours. The WOO token is up by 9% after it managed to secure a partnership deal with the Fantom network. The WOO coin could 2X or 5X if the current price rise continues in the future. The trading volume of the Woo Network token is steadily increasing which indicates strong accumulation by whales.

How & where to buy WOO Network in the UK and elsewhere

Purchasing cryptocurrencies is easy today with so many options available in the market. You will need to create a trading account on a broker/exchange platform to trade crypto tokens. For your convenience, we have handpicked two of the best platforms where you can trade securely. Please avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated properly and you could lose all your funds if you’re not careful.

For registering a new account, simply click on the sign up button on a broker/exchange site and submit a username, password and email address. The platform will ask you to complete a verification process which is also known as the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulation. You will need to provide proof of identity and address. Standard documents such as a driving license and utility bill can be submitted to comply with the KYC requirements. You can deposit funds and start trading once the verification step is completed.

What is WOO Network?

The WOO network is a trading platform that provides and sources liquidity from multiple partner sites. The WOO token is the native coin of the platform and is used for governance, yield and staking purposes inside the network. Retail traders can trade for zero fees if they stake their WOO tokens. In addition, the platform also enables social trading for users who decide to stake their coins.

Should I buy WOO today?

The WOO network token is currently enjoying a huge price surge and the coin has the potential to rally further if the volumes continue to build up in the future. The early adopters of the WOO token could be rewarded handsomely if the bulls decide to extend the current rally.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.