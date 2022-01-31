ShibaDoge combines the names and the best features of two beloved and very popular cryptos that hardly need an introduction. We’re talking about Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, of course.

ShibaDoge is favorably impacted by the upswing among dog-themed meme coins and gained 21% today. You’ve come to the right place if you want to know more about this particular breed of coin, whether it’s a good investment, and the best places to buy ShibaDoge now.

What is ShibaDoge?

ShibaDoge’s creators have a lofty goal: to see the evolution of currency away from government controlled monopolies and give back the power to the people. For this to happen, the community must come together.

That is the mission of ShibaDoge – to ultimately merge the communities behind Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. The combined market cap of both currencies currently stands above $40 billion and represents more than 5 million token holders.

The short term goal is to merge 1% of that audience, creating value for 50,000+ holders and $400+ million in value. By focusing on the initial one percent, the creators believe they can bring more people together.

Should I buy ShibaDoge today?

Cryptocurrencies are very volatile, and meme coins – especially so. Their value can fluctuate based on a single tweet. ShibaDoge may be a good investment for you if you’re not risk-averse.

ShibaDoge price prediction

According to an expert on Quora, ShibaDoge will reach one cent soon if it continues to perform like this. Right now, it may be booming, but there might be a huge drop in the price in the future. In this situation, ShibaDoge cannot reach a penny in the next 5 years.

