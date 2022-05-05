Zilliqa Token (ZIL) price surges amid social media sentiment spread

Zilliqa (ZIL) is one of the best performers in the crypto market today. It has rallied by over 20% today.

At the time of writing, ZIL was trading at $0.08889, up 25.67% after hitting a daily high of $0.09776 before pulling back.

Zilliqa trend on social media

According to reports from LunarCrush, a market and social media activity monitor for cryptocurrencies, the ZIL token was among the most discussed cryptocurrencies.

These market and social sentiments are considered the main reason behind the token rally helping the coin to cover some of its past 30 days’ drop of 37%.

In addition, the token rally has also been influenced to some extent by CEO Ben Livshits’s move of revealing the project roadmap. The CEO said that the project will concentrate on building and integrating Metaverse, gaming, and DeFi applications.

April's been a whirlwind of activity! We joined the @BGameAlliance, unveiled @themetapolis, and @convoluted_code shared #Zilliqa's Roadmap 2022 with the #ZilFam. And that's just scratching the surface. Read all about it here! https://t.co/X5ZVNGEyzV pic.twitter.com/AgFy0foVHM — Zilliqa (@zilliqa) May 4, 2022

Livshits also laid a roadmap that will play a major role in the achievement of the industry’s future goals.

Zilliqa’s partnerships

Zilliqa has partnered with the Blockchain Gaming Alliance (BAG) to unveil Metapolis which according to Zilliqa is the first ‘Metaverse as a Service Platform’ to be built on stack technology. BAG also announced its collaboration with Atomic Wallet to support Zilliqa’s blockchain Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

ZIL token has also been listed on a number of crypto exchanges like BitGet, BitPanda, and Binance in the recent past.

Zilliqa team also aired their views concerning the Metapolis rumors by saying that Metapolis is an extended reality that has powerful capabilities. Besides, blockchain firms surpassed 2 million blocks.