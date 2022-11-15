AIBC Europe Summit Kicks Off With Highlight Full Agenda

Saint Julian’s, Malta, 15th November, 2022, Chainwire

This November, the AIBC Europe Summit is returning to shake Malta awake from its Autumn-blues stupor. Prioritising quality over quantity, special care has been taken to ensure delegates get the biggest bang for their buck; from premier networking opportunities to KOL-led panels and keynotes and maximised visibility for all startups. Read on for the top highlights you don’t

want to miss at Malta Week 2022’s AIBC Summit.

The agenda

A lot of effort went into crafting the event’s agenda. It has been calibrated to be as strategic yet smooth as possible.

Day 1 will be kicked-off by the VNTR Capital Breakfast, where delegates will get the opportunity to connect and

discuss the latest tech trends with active Venture Capital investors, business angels, and HNWI. The conference of the day is set to start early and is packed with key insights on the recent 2022/2023 bear and bull market trends. Top VCs will then take over from 10:40 onwards to cover the best market and investment strategies. The AIBC Startup Pitch will immediately follow, ensuring maximum visibility from VCs for the up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

Conferences will be taking place across two stages on both days and have been structured to cover a wide variety

of topics at any given time. From Crypto and Blockchain technologies to GameFi and Web3 education, delegates stand to benefit from keynotes and panels featuring the brightest minds of the industry.

The AIBC Europe Pitch

More than just keynotes and panels, the AIBC Summit is about visualising and building an exciting future for innovative tech. SiGMA Group is all about honouring the vision, grit and determination required to level up any company from a localised idea to a worldwide phenomenon. It does this by providing startups with the stage to showcase their exciting ideas, ensuring maximum visibility from high priority investors.

We sent out the call and over a 100 startups answered, now set to benefit from a highly coveted spot at the AIBC Summit grounds! The top startups will also get to compete on the stage in front of a panel of judges, handpicked to ensure top quality and a diversity of backgrounds and expertise.

The judges panel comprises Scott Stornetta, Marianna Tavella, Efrem Borg, Johan Zammit, David Orban and Saeed Aldarmaki, converging decades of expertise in Crypto, Blockchain, BizDev, and regulation. Our best pitch competitors include Arena Games, Farcana, Encore Fans and Nanit Robot, covering innovation in SocialFi, GameFi, EdTech, robotics, Crypto, Blockchain and Web3 infrastructure.

AIBC Startup Pitch | AIBC UAE 2022

Join us: 14 – 18 November for Malta Week

One of the first European countries to regulate the gaming sector, Malta is a hub of global business. The island is an obvious choice for AIBC’s presence in Europe and a strong foundation for the field’s future. With a plethora of prospects for both investors and entrepreneurs looking to shape the future of this multi-billion-dollar business, Malta Week will bring together industry giants among the affiliates, operators, and suppliers of the gaming sector.

What’s New For Emerging Tech? | Europe 2022

