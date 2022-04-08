After an extended rally ANC, the 93rd biggest coin by market cap, is starting to reverse gains. It had lost almost 10% at the time of writing.

If you want to know what ANC is, can it give you good returns, and the top places to buy ANC, you’ve come to the right place.

What is ANC?

Anchor Protocol is a lending and borrowing protocol on Terra, which offers a high yield on stablecoin deposits. The surge in stablecoins’ popularity led to a corresponding surge of the ANC token price. These gains are now starting to recede.

On Anchor, borrowers can turn LUNA collateral into productive assets without relinquishing control. Lenders can deposit their UST and earn attractive rates on their investments while benefiting from low volatility at the same time.

Anchor Protocol has attracted risk-averse investors looking for stable and high-yield investments, increasing demand for Terra’s stablecoin UST. This promotes the adoption of UST and subsequently the adoption of the whole Terra ecosystem in DeFi.

ANC price prediction

According to Coin Quora, the bullish ANC price prediction ranges from $2.89 to $5. They are positive on its trajectory, predicting it could reach $10 soon. The bearish ANC price prediction is $1.32 for 2022. It’s currently around $3.

