Audius, a decentralized music streaming protocol, is one of the biggest gainers today. It added more than a fifth to its value in the last 24 hours and was trading for $1.29 at the time of writing.

If you want to know what Audius is, can it give you good returns, and the top places to buy Audius now, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy Audius now

As AUDIO is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges.

What is Audius?

Audius was launched to remedy the inefficiencies of the music industry, which is plagued by intransparent music rights ownership and intermediaries standing between artists and their audience.

Audius aims to align the interests of artists, fans, and node operators through its platform powered by its native AUDIO token. Artists can upload music, stored and distributed by content and discovery nodes, that fans can listen to for free.

Audius rewards content creators through rewards like featuring in the weekly trending lists. It plans to integrate stablecoins for artists to offer paid content.

Should I buy Audius today?

Audius can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Audius price prediction

Wallet Investor anticipates a long-term increase in the price of Audius. Their price prediction for April 2027 is $4.36. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around +239%. If you invest $100 in it now, the investment may be up to $339 in 2027.

