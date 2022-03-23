Best BEP 20 tokens that can make you millions

The Binance Smart Chain is one of the biggest blockchain ecosystems in the world. It has provided a much-needed infrastructure that has led to the launch of several BEP 20 standard tokens. But why is the BSC becoming such a favorite for developers? Here are some reasons:

The Binance smart chain offers lower gas fees.

Projects can launch fast through the Binance Launchpad

There are several financial and non-financial incentives to launch on BSC.

So, in case you want to buy promising BEP 20 coins, there is a list below that will give you some incredible ideas:

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is one of the most popular automated market maker protocols that offers an array of DeFi products. The project is looking to address some of the key challenges associated with peer-to-peer decentralised exchange.

Data Source: Tradingview

Its token is based on the BEP 20 standard and continues to attract a lot of investment as well. PancakeSwap has the potential of becoming the biggest DEXs in the world that uses the AMM protocol to enhance liquidity. It is an asset worth having for any crypto investor.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a cross-chain project in DeFi. It offers cross-chain interoperability between BSC and Ethereum. This means that users can trade between all ERC 20 and BE20 tokens using the platform. ALPHA is looking to make it easier for cross-chain asset transfers and is currently seen as a very promising DeFi project.

Bux Token (BUX)