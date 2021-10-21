Shiba Inu coin has grown to become one of the most closely followed cryptos, and for good reason. Shiba Inu is up around 300% in the past 30 days alone and a sustained bullish run could put on track to tet its all-time high of $0.00003791 that was seen back in May.

Shiba Inu coin has attracted support from notable crypto personalities, especially Elon Musk. In fact, Musk's recent Tweet of a text art image of a Shiba Inu is one of the reasons why the coin surged in value.

If you want to learn where to buy Shiba Inu coin now, please read on.

Where to buy Shiba Inu token

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy SHIB with Binance today

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

Buy SHIB with CEX.IO today

What is Shiba Inu coin?

The founder of Shiba Inu coins remains anonymous but is believed to be Chinese. It is described as a “decentralized meme token that evolved into a vibrant ecosystem” according to its site. It started as a Dogecoin spinoff, which went mainstream with Elon Musk’s support.

The token is named after a Japanese dog breed and first emerged in August 2020.

It may have gotten off to a poor start, but it picked up pretty quickly, earning the moniker “Dogecoin” killer.

Should I buy Shiba Inu coin today?

Shiba inu is volatile even by crypto standards and it is important to never invest more than you can afford to lose. Many investors that can tolerate some risk as part of a balanced and diversified portfolio generated exceptional returns.

So in essence buying Shiba Inu coin depends on your risk tolerance level.

Shiba Inu price prediction: will SHIB make me rich?

By the end of October, the coin might go back to its previous peak in May because the crypto market is very buoyant. Many new buyers are scrambling to buy Shiba Inu now and continued momentum could have a snowball effect by attracting even more first-time buyers.

That said, there is a limit to how high SHIB can rise. Current data shows there is a circulating supply of 394,796,000,000,000 SHIB coins while the maximum supply is not available. As such, some experts are concerned the sheer supply of coins is a major headwind.