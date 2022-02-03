Best two undervalued crypto to buy in February

When many people hear about cryptocurrencies, the first ones they think of are bitcoin and ethereum. Though these two most popular tokens have given investors tremendous profit, there are some other cryptocurrencies that are undervalued but could turn out to be profitable investments this month. This article describes 2 of these cryptocurrencies and why you should consider them.

Cardano was built by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson. It was founded on peer-reviews and evidence-based methods. The fast-growing network uses the proof of stake algorithm to create blocks and validate its transactions on its platform, making it more efficient than Ethereum in terms of scalability, interoperability, and sustainability. It also seeks to improve upon Ethereum's current infrastructure, making experts suggest that it might replace Ethereum in the future.

Many might be blinded by the present ADA low price of around $1.07, not considering that the token has a lot of potentials as the long-awaited Ethereum 2.0 upgrade is yet to happen. Many developers are looking for a way to bypass the high gas fees and high congestion in the Ethereum network. Since Cardano performs many functions better and faster than Ethereum, we expect it to keep gaining developers' and investors' attention this month and beyond.

Polygon combines Ethereum and sovereign blockchains into a complete multi-chain system. It also solves the problem of high gas fees and slow speed while maintaining high security. It is similar to Polkadot, Avalanche, Cosmos, etc., in its multi-chain system and also has some other advantages over many of them. It is inherently more secure, benefits from the Ethereum network's effects, and is open and powerful.

Its transaction speed also makes it a good investment opportunity as it processes up to 65,000 transactions per second using a single side chain. These qualities also attract investors and developers, and this underrated token could be a good buy this month.

The price of MATIC is presently around $1.6 moving away from its January low of $1.3. We expect to see more bullish moves this month and beyond.

Conclusion

The opportunities to invest in the crypto world are becoming bigger every day. You can make the best out of it by making calculated moves.