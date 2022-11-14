Bitcoin price prediction: How low can it drop?

Bitcoin price continued consolidating in Monday as a somber mood engulfed the cryptocurrency industry. The coin was trading at $16,760, which was slightly above last week’s low of $15,528. It has plunged by over 22% from its highest level this month, making November a nightmare for the coin.

Somber mood engulfs the crypto industry

Bitcoin price remained under intense pressure on Monday as concerns about the crypto industry continue. Recently, the most important crypto news was the collapse of FTX, the second-biggest exchange in the industry after Binance.

As a result, many cryptocurrency investors have decided to completely exit the industry altogether. Besides, other well-known and reputable companies like Voyager Digital and Celius have gone bankrupt as well. As such, with FTX gone, there are concerns about which company will be next.

Recent data shows that investor have pulled their cryptocurrencies from crypto exchanges like Binance and OKX. Also, Tether’s outflows have risen sharply in the past few days.

Still, there is a silver lining for Bitcoin prices and other cryptocurrencies. In the evolution of all industries, such busts are common. For example, in the early 1900s, tens of banks were going under every year. That ended after the establishment of the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, the same thing happened the early 2000s when everyone was investing in dot com companies. That ended tragically after the dot com bubble burst, costing investors billions of dollars. Since then, companies like Google, Cisco, and Amazon have thrived.

Therefore, a silver lining in FTX’s crash is that regulators will move into the sector and set guardrails to protect investors. While more companies are likely to go bankrupt, it is a necessary process for weeding out bad apples.

Bitcoin price forecast

Is it safe to buy Bitcoin now? At this moment, the situation is relatively fluid and I suspect that there will be more negative headlines. The coin has crashed below the important resistance level at $18,156, which was the lowest level on October 13.

Bitcoin has also moved below all moving averages. It also formed a dead cat bounce and a dead cat bounce last Friday. These patterns are usually signs of a continuation. Therefore, the coin will likely continue falling in the near term as sellers attempt to move below the support at $15,000. It will get worse before it gets better.

