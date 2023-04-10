Bitcoin retests $29,300 as key metric signals parabolic BTC move
Bitcoin retests $29,300 as key metric signals parabolic BTC move

By Benson Toti
  • Bitcoin price has broken above $29k, testing the $29,300 zone.
  • On-chain data shows BTC holders are increasingly betting long on the asset.
  • A macro sentiment indicator suggests Bitcoin price is poised for a parabolic move.

Bitcoin rose more than 4% on Monday to break above $29,300 again, with data showing the gains come amid a rising count of BTC holders.

The week ahead is expected to be huge for the market in terms of the economic data releases. But even as the broader market awaits the US consumer price index report, Santiment says most trader in the Bitcoin market are increasingly looking at the asset as a long-term bet.

It’s a trend likely to buoy a new upside momentum for bulls.

Bitcoin price indicator in focus – the aSOPR

According to Bitcoin analyst Ali on Twitter, BTC is primed for a parabolic ride given the outlook of one of Bitcoin’s macro market sentiment indicators.

In a price forecast he shared as BTC entered last weekend in a tight range around $28k, the analyst pointed to the Adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR). The potential movement is still in play as Bitcoin crossed above $29k again on Monday.

Another Bitcoin indicator hints at explosive growth! Historically, aSORP (90d) below 1 signals a bear market, & above 1 signals a bull market. In 2015, 2019 & 2020, it led to 6,110%, 150%, & 579% gains. aSORP recently moved above 1, suggesting $BTC readies to go parabolic,” the analyst noted.

BTC/USD currently trades around $29,200 and bulls will want to have the stubborn supply zone at $30k locked up with a major breakout performance. 

If not, the consolidation seen in the past several weeks and a possible dip below the range is likely.

