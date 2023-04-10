NFT and Traditional Artists Descend on New York for Babylon Art Exhibition

New York, US, April 10th, 2023, Chainwire

Babylon x NYC, an exhibition of more than 100 physical and digital artworks, will take place in New York City on April 12-13, 2023. The exhibition, set up by Babylon — a Web3 gallery specializing in primary sales of NFT editions — will showcase works by the project’s 30 Founding Artists, well-known for their impact on the NFT art space.

Also featuring, as highlights exclusive to the exhibition, are works by prominent Armenian artist Tigran Tsitoghdzyan, whose debut drop on Ethereum will be hosted on Babylon, and — for the first time on public display — the personal collection of Babylon founder Paruyr Shahbazyan.

Babylon’s Founding Artists include mainstream creators like Rik Oostenbroek, who, in a 20-year career, has worked with the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Apple, and Nike; Archan Nair, whose work has been featured in Rolling Stone and Vogue, and Terrell Jones, whose gangster film-inspired pieces have been auctioned at Sotheby’s.

The team and Founding Artists will be on hand to showcase this new NFT platform, which intends to become the home of NFT Editions, at the opening night on April 12. Babylon x NYC will then open to the public on April 13.

Babylon is a passion project of founder Shahbazyan. He has dubbed it his ikigai — a Japanese concept that means ‘your reason for being.’ Shahbazyan is considered one of the largest and most followed independent NFT collectors, whose collection is estimated at around 4,000 ETH and features rare and valuable pieces such as a 3D Glass Hoodie Punk, a Spiral Fidenza, and a Red Ringer.

He explains the significance of the Babylon x NYC exhibition:

“Art has always occupied a special part of me, but I wanted to make an impact in the space rather than remain purely a collector.”

“The emergence of NFTs has offered an opportunity to change and democratize the art world as much as printmaking did in the 18th century. Babylon is bringing in new sales mechanisms based around editions which will create an art world that is fairly distributed and open for all.”

Tickets for the Babylon x NYC public exhibition are available here, and the exhibition booklet can be viewed here.

To enquire about attending the private opening night event as a media representative, please email [email protected]

[image 1] Tigran Tsitoghdzyan, Self Isolation IV (2021), on display at Babylon x NYC

[image 2] Rik Oostenbroek, The Indecisive (2023), NFT, on display at Babylon x NYC

About Babylon

Launched in January 2023, Babylon is a Web3 gallery specializing in primary sales of NFT editions, created and run by a consortium of Founding Artists and collectors. Our vision is to make selling and collecting art accessible to all, amplifying the inherently democratic medium that editions are via a flexible listing model and diverse sales mechanics.

Website | Twitter

Contact

Head of Comms, Mia Agova, Babylon, [email protected]