Chainlink (LINK/USD) is back in the consolidation zone – between $6 and $8. The token had last week broken past $8 to $9.45, igniting a potential bull run. Following a crypto crash, LINK is back in the consolidation zone. But how do the latest developments help?

LINK staking has been touted as a game changer under Chainlink Economics 2.0. Chainlink 2.0 promises, among other things, a new era of cryptoeconomic security, value, and sustainable growth. The development is key to boosting the adoption of DeFi services and the Web3 ecosystem. LINK staking is core to Chainlink Economics 2.0.

As we already know, the Chainlink community has been gearing up for LINK staking. On November 9, Chainlink developers issued an update that the staking service is on track for launch in December. Stakers can now check their eligibility from Monday.

The insights around LINK staking could, at least, support the token as the market remains in the red. Below is the technical outlook:

Chainlink retests the bottom of the consolidation channel at $6

Source – TradingView

Chainlink retested the $6 support as the price crashed. The token is recovering, but we cannot issue a bull call. The resistance at $8 remains crucial as the token has been resisted severally at that level. The RSI shows some upside, despite bears remaining in control.

Should you buy Chainlink now?

There are positive fundamentals around the Chainlink token. However, the token is submerged in the wider bear market.

Although bulls have defended the $6 support well, the price recovery could be contained below $8. That could allow LINK to consolidate further before enough buyers enter the market to force a breakout above the resistance. We recommend patience before buying LINK until it finds a directional movement.

